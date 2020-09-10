Fisherman finds body in Quantico Creek

Death Investigation – On September 7 at 10:24AM, officers responded to the area of the Quantico Creek located near the intersection of Old Triangle Rd. and Milroy Dr. in Dumfries (22026) for the report of an unconscious man. The caller reported to police that they were fishing in the area when they observed a body in the creek.

Fire and rescue personnel removed the body and pronounced the man deceased. The man was reported missing by family members to Prince William County police on September 6 after he was not heard from in a few days. The man was not considered endangered at the time of the report. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and determination of cause of death. At the time, there is no threat to the community concerning the death. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.