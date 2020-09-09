Stafford County’s annual 9/11 Ceremony will be taking place at 9 a.m. Friday.

The county tells us:

The ceremony will be available virtually on Facebook live, but in-person attendance will be allowed as well.

“We thought it was important to go ahead with the ceremony despite the pandemic because we knew we could hold the event safely,” said Stafford Fire and Rescue Chief Joseph Cardello. “This is our way of honoring them so that their families and our community know that we will not forget them.”

The in-person ceremony will be held at the entrance to the George L. Gordon Jr. Government Center. Attendees are asked to wear masks and social distance, according to a Stafford County Press release.

From a Stafford County press release:

Order of Events

Welcome – Chairman Meg Bohmke

Benediction – Pastor Paul Toelke of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Stafford

Presentation of the Colors, and Singing of the National Anthem

Swag Laying Ceremony

Remarks – Sheriff David Decatur

Remarks – Chief Joseph Cardello

Bell Ringing Ceremony – Chief Joseph Cardello

Taps

Dismissal – Chairman Bohmke