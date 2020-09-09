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Showers on Thursday, cloud cover will continue into the weekend

By Megan Dietrick

Thursday will bring rain and possible thunderstorms. With that, the region is now under a flood watch.

From the National Weather Service:

Thursday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday
A chance of showers, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night
A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

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