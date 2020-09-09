Prince William to offer confidential document shredding

The Prince William County Solid Waste Division is holding a free paper shredding event for residents looking to get rid of confidential documents. Only confidential documents will be accepted for shredding, residents looking to get rid of other paper materials or junk mail should not attend the event.

More in a press release:

“The Prince William County Solid Waste Division will hold a free document shred event for Prince William area residents on Saturday, November 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until trucks reach capacity). Two locations are available, Prince William County Landfill, 14811 Dumfries Road, Manassas and Chris Yung Elementary School, 12612 Fog Light Way, Bristow, VA. This service will not be available at the Balls Ford Road Yard Waste Compost Facility.

This event is for residents. Only confidential documents such as bank statements and tax returns are accepted. Non confidential documents such as junk mail should be recycled at the curb or Solid Waste facility customer convenience center drop-off. Paper clips (regular size) and staples do not have to be removed.

Residents may bring the equivalent of up to four boxes (18”x12”x15” or smaller) of paper for shredding at no charge. No business or commercial shredding will be accepted.

COVID 19 Restrictions: Customers must wear a mask and stay in the vehicle. All items for shredding must be place in the rear of the vehicle (trunk, hatchback, or truck bed) before coming to the shred location.

For material limits and guidelines visit www.pwcgov.org/trashandrecycling.”