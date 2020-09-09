Local arts get funding boost from Prince William

Local arts organizations will soon receive $193,000 in grants from the Prince William Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism awards.

From Prince William County:

The Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, or DPRT, coordinates a competitive grant program to provide support to non-profit arts organizations in Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors awarded $193,000 for grants for 16 local arts organizations that serve the community.

The grants are distributed by a six-member Art Grants Panel appointed by the Parks and Recreation Commission. The panel, with a range of experience in financial management, arts education, grant oversight, and non-profit management, evaluates and scores the applications for completeness and compliance with the grant requirements.

The DRPT awarded grants to all 16 applicants, which include: