Body of missing Manassas teen found in Rappahannock River

A massive search effort has revealed the body of a missing teenager from Manassas.

The body of Hasnain Ghafoor, 15, was found early this morning, near the Chatham Bridge over the Rappahannock River, which links Stafford County and Fredericksburg.

From the Stafford sheriff’s office:

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is saddened to report that the body of the young man that went missing in the Rappahannock River on Monday afternoon has been located.

On Monday afternoon at approximately 4:21 p.m. the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and Fire and Rescue Department responded to Falmouth Beach for a 15-year-old male that had gone underwater and not resurfaced. First responders searched with divers and drones until nightfall, but were unable to locate the young man.

The search resumed Tuesday morning with boats, divers, drones and cadaver dogs working throughout the day to locate the missing young man. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office as well as Fire and Rescue Departments from Stafford, Spotsylvania, Prince William, and Quantico. The Department of Wildlife Resources, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Mid Atlantic Dogs, Blue and Gray Search and Rescue Dogs and Dogs East also provided valuable resources in the search effort.

Sadly, the young man was located deceased this morning in the Rappahannock River near the Chatham Bridge. The young man has been identified as Hasnain Ghafoor of Manassas. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office would ask that you keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.