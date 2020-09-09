Body of missing Fredericksburg man found in Rappahannock

The body of a Fredericksburg man who went missing over the weekend has been found in the Rappahannock River.

The Stafford sheriff’s office tells us:

The body that was found in the Rappahannock River near the King George County line on Saturday, September 5th has been positively identified as Domonic Crawford, 28, of Fredericksburg. Mr. Crawford had been reported as missing to the Fredericksburg Police Department on September 3rd.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office was contacted on September 5th after a witness observed a body floating in the Rappahannock River near Muddy Creek. The Sheriff’s Office Dive Team responded to the river and recovered the body. Detectives worked with the Medical Examiner’s Office and were able to positively identify the victim as Domonic Crawford.

The case has been assigned to Detective D.V. Torrice, Jr. He is awaiting an official cause of death from the Medical Examiner’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Torrice at 540-658-4400.

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office and Fredericksburg Police Department ask that you keep Mr. Crawford’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers