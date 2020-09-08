William Marvin Years, 55, of Dumfries, Virginia, passed away on August 28, 2020 in Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea.

William was born in Canandaigua, New York to Marvin and Karen on December 5, 1964. He went to school at Honeoye Falls-Lima. He married Chonghui on October 16, 1984 in Seoul, Republic of Korea. He graduated from the University of Maryland.

He worked as an ACS Manager for DoD Army since 2004. He also served in the Army.

William is preceded in death by his brother, Michael Years; his mother, Karen Years; his children, Christopher and Ashley Years; and granddaughter Luna Years.

William is survived by his beloved wife, Chonghui Years; Sons, David Years and Dennis Years; his siblings, Robert Years, Sue Barber, Jim Keith, Pam Porter; his father, Marvin Years; and his grandchildren, Michael Years, Nolie Years and Spencer Years.