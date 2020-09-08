This week’s construction hot spots in Fredericksburg, Stafford

Here’s are the latest traffic hot spots in the Stafford County and Fredericksburg area courtsey of the Virginia Department of Transportation:

I-95 Southbound

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Single lane closure. Crews will be installing on overhead sign as part of the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Tuesday, noon – 3:30 p.m. and Wednesday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closures at various locations between these interchanges for construction activities as part of the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project, the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project, and the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Exit 143 (Garrisonville Road) to Exit 148 (Quantico)

Tuesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure between these interchanges for guardrail removal for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Stafford County

Route 17 Southbound

Tuesday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure on Route 17 southbound between Sanford Drive and Short Street for paving work as part of the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Route 218 (White Oak Road)

Tuesday, noon – 7 p.m. and 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Wednesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Milling and paving. Expect travel delays. One-way, alternating traffic on White Oak Road directed by a flagging crew between Route 606 (Ferry Road) and Route 607 (Cool Spring Road/Deacon Road). Motorists may experience a temporary rough driving surface on the milled sections.

Route 607 (Cool Spring Road and Deacon Road)

Tuesday, noon – 7 p.m. and 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Wednesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Milling and paving. Expect travel delays. One-way, alternating traffic on Cool Spring Road and Deacon Road between Route 3 Business and Brooke Road. Motorists may experience a temporary rough driving surface on the milled sections.

Route 630 (Courthouse Road) and Hospital Center Boulevard

Tuesday, noon – 3:30 p.m. and Wednesday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closures on Courthouse Road and Hospital Center Boulevard between Route 1 and Austin Ridge Drive. Crews will be taking soil samples as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Old Courthouse Road

Tuesday, noon – 3:30 p.m. and Wednesday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closures on Old Courthouse Road between Route 1 and Hospital Center Boulevard. Crews will be taking soil samples as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Wyche Road

Tuesday, noon – 3:30 p.m. and Wednesday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane and turn lane closures on Wyche Road at the Hospital Center Boulevard and Courthouse Road intersection. Crews will be taking soil samples as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

City of Fredericksburg

Chatham Bridge

Tuesday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sophia Street and William Street intersection area. Be alert for trucks departing with steel beams near the Sophia Street and William Street intersection, and traveling through the downtown Fredericksburg area. No lane closures are scheduled, but motorists should be alert for slow-mowing trucks. Crews are removing beams from the Chatham Bridge rehabilitation project work zone.

William Street

New Traffic Pattern and Speed Limit. Be alert for a new 25 mph speed limit on westbound William Street between College Avenue and the Blue and Gray Parkway. Also, a new traffic pattern is being installed on westbound William Street to reduce it to a single travel lane between College Avenue and Blue and Gray Parkway.

Tuesday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Crews will apply pavement markings in a mobile work zone between Blue and Gray Parkway and Washington Avenue.