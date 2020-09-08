Texas Roadhouse to open new location in Woodbridge

Texas Roadhouse, the Kentucky-based steakhouse chain will soon be opening a new location in Woodbridge.

Construction is currently in progress at the Potomac Festival shopping center, located at 14389 Potomac Mills Road at the Potomac Festival shopping center in Woodbridge.

Texas Roadhouse will offer American style cuisine that will include steaks, chicken, and seafood. The restaurant will also have buckets of peanuts available as well as the fresh, hot rolls for which the chain is known.

The steakhouse will set up shop in the building that was home to Ornery Brewery, which closed in 2018 after four years in business. It was had the distinction of being the first brewpub in Prince William County.

Before the brewery, the building housed the Hard Times Cafe which was owned and operated by Randy Barnette. According to the brewery’s website, Barnette would go on to become owner and founder of Ornery Brewery and operating from the same building that he’s operated Hard Times from.

Although Texas Roadhouse is opening amidst the coronavirus pandemic, it is taking measures to ensure the safety of both guests and employees, a company spokesman said.

According to the Texas Roadhouse website, all employees will be subjected to temperature checks and will wear masks and gloves as mandated by state recommended procedures. The recommended distance of six feet between guests and wait staff will be observed and guests will be able to browse the menu from their phones.

The Texas Roadhouse website also states that no employee will be allowed to work sick in order to prevent any potential spread of the virus.

No opening date has been set for the new restaurant.