Stafford creates Diversity Advisory Coalition to examine race, justice issues in county

Stafford County residents will soon have the ability to explore the number of complaints of racism in Stafford County.

The county Board of Supervisors approved a new Diversity Advisory Coalition that, according to county administrator Fred Pressley, would have the authority to seek and review a number of complaints of alleged racism levied against businesses in the county. The complaints are currently on file at federal and state offices in Washington, D.C., and Richmond, respectively, said Pressley.

The county outlined how the new coalition would operate.

Plans call for seven members, one from each voting district in Stafford County. The group was formed after the Board was asked to consider the formation of a Multicultural Committee or Coalition to examine issues of race, ethnicity, justice, and equity in Stafford. Next steps include the appointment of the members whose responsibilities will include making recommendations to the Board of Supervisors on policies and activities to help foster diversity, equity and inclusion within Stafford County and the community as a whole. The Coalition is charged with the following powers and duties: • To make recommendations to the Board that enhance Stafford County Government’s ability to communicate with and to deliver services more effectively to minority and diverse residents and business owners within the County;

• To work collaboratively with and provide recommendations to the Board on specific community diversity, inclusion, and equity issues, including but not limited to community education and awareness, and equitable access to government resources and services;

• To assist in the planning of community initiatives and/or events designed to foster a culture that acknowledges, advances, and celebrates diversity, inclusion, and equity County-wide. Residents may apply by visiting staffordcountyva.gov/serveonaboard. The Board of Supervisors will review applications as they come in and appoint members until each position is no longer vacant. Stafford previously had a Multicultural Coalition, but that group was not Board-appointed. The Diversity Advisory Coalition will join other board, authorities, committees and commissions (BACCs) in providing recommendations to the Board. As the Board has only seven members who cannot possibly be experts on every issue facing the Board, the volunteer service of BACC members assist the Board in providing their valuable knowledge and perspective on several community matters.

The creation of the new coalition was pushed by Rock Hill District Supervisor Crystal Vanuch, who said the new board would work to improve race relations in the community, as well as be used to educate minorities on the operations of law enforcement.

Some elected officials encouraged the Board delay action on creating the new advisory board and urged Supervisors to wait until the county received word on the action being taken on the matter during a special session of the General Assembly in Richmond.

Hartwood Supervisor Gary Snellings expressed concern, particularly about considerations the General Assembly is making about giving their commission authority over local law enforcement agencies when implementing decisions that may affect the governance of the new coalition.