Showers through Thursday, sun on Friday

Wednesday will be cloudy, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

Wednesday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 82.