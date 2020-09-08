Prince William schools awarded $20 million for new laptops

Prince William County Public Schools now has $20 million federal CARES Act funding.

The award was made by the Board of County Supervisors during its Tuesday meeting. The new money is in addition to $5 million that supervisors have already given to the school division since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The cash will be used to purchase new laptops for middle and high school students, adding to some 45,000 new laptops that have already been purchased for students. About 90,000 students returned to school today to attend virtual classes, about 2,000 fewer students than the school division anticipated.

This spring, the school division gave many of the computers it already had on hand to students at-home use. The schools will need to refurbish those machines, as well as replace older machines used by teachers.

“A lot of teachers need new computers, too,” said Prince William County School Board Chairman At-large Babur Lateef.

The Board of County Supervisors approved the money unanimously, but not before delaying the vote Tuesday evening. Members of the Board of County Supervisors asked members of the School Board to appear to answer questions on how the funding would be used.

“We’re not a piggy bank that just gives money without asking questions,” said Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega.

Prince William County received $41 million in federal CARES Act funding in March to help offset the effects of the coronavirus. Lateef had addressed the Board of County Supervisors in June and said it would cost $41 million more this fall to send students back to class in the fall.

In August, the school division decided to send students back virtually for the first nine weeks of school.

“Back in June, they were focused on reopening in person. Now, much has changed,” said Prince William County Executive Christopher Martino.

Neabsco District Supervisor joined in a chorus of voices calling for a regular meetings of both the Board of County Sueprvisors and the School Board. A joint meeting that had been planned was later canceled at the request of the school division.

“The fact of the matter is our staff was talking with the school system and they came out and told us thier needs [in June],” said Chair At-large Ann Wheeler. “This is CARES Act money and it has to be accounted for.”

Wheeler thanked Lateef, Woodbridge School Board representative Loree Williams, and Associate Superintendent John Wallingford for coming to address the Board of County Supervisors on short notice. “…it was well worth you time,” said Wheeler.

“We’ll do anything for the students of this county, and come over and answer questions anytime,” Lateef replied.