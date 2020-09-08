Pedestrian struck, killed on Interstate 95 Stafford County

Police are looking for witnesses to a fatal crash this morning on Interstate 95 in Stafford County.

Virginia State Police tell us:

Virginia State Police is seeking the public’s help with identifying a vehicle that fatally struck a pedestrian Tuesday (September 8, 2020) in Stafford County.



Trooper A. Biffany is investigating the hit-and-run crash that occurred at 4:00 a.m. along Interstate 95 at the 144 mile-marker.

A pedestrian was walking in HOV/Express Lanes on I-95 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. State police are still working to determine how the man gained access to the interstate.

The pedestrian died at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification. The pedestrian was wearing all dark clothing.

The pedestrian was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination, autopsy and positive identification.



The hit-and-run suspect vehicle did not stop at the scene and could have damage on the passenger side or driver’s side. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia State Trooper A. Biffany at 540-891-4108 or email [email protected].