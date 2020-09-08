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OmniRide customers can now use iPhones to pay fares

By Uriah Kiser

First Metro, and now OmniRide will allow riders to pay with Apple Pay using their iPhones.

From OmniRide:

We are happy to announce new ways to pay your OmniRide fare. Our partner SmarTrip has launched SmarTrip in Apple Wallet and a SmarTrip app for iOS. SmarTrip® in your Apple Wallet gives customers new and unparalleled convenience to use their iPhone or Apple Watch anywhere SmarTrip is accepted – for the train, on a bus or at a Metro-owned parking lot.

When paired with the new SmarTrip® app, customers have access to a fare machine right from your phone! This new SmarTrip® experience will allow customers to create a touch-free experience while getting access to funds and passes – now funds can be added quickly to any SmarTrip® Card, purchase money-saving passes, set up Auto Reload, and check Smart Benefits.

SmarTrip in Apple Wallet is available for regular, full-fare and Senior travelers. To download, visit the Apple App Store and search for “SmarTrip.”

Additional information can be found atwww.wmata.com/applepay<http://www.wmata.com/applepay

Last week, Metro announced it would allow riders to pay using Apple Pay.

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