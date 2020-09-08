On Wednesday, September 2, 2020; Morgan ”Mark” Cook Sr at the age of 64 died at Sentara Medical Center in Woodbridge, Va after battling a long illness.

Morgan Cook was born on June 13, 1956 in Calhoun, Alabama. He graduated from Calhoun High school in 1974 and went on to attend Tuskegee College

Morgan Cook Sr. married Henreitta Ratley on December 21, 1990. They meet in Baltimore, Maryland. They welcomed Janet Leshelle Shiere Ratley in 1987. Morgan Cook was a collector of old baseball cards, stamps, coins, and music. He loves to spend time with friends and family.

Morgan Cook. Sr. was preceded in death by Daughter: Janet L.S. Ratley; Biological father: Jimmy Hayes, grandmother: Ella Mae Cook and Brother: Frank Shine.

Morgan Cook Sr. is survived by his mom Mildred (Ronald) Gooding in Hayes, Alabama; his wife Henrietta Ratley-Cook of Woodbridge, Va; his children, Latasha(Kelvin) Williams of Sylacauga, Alabama; Morgan(Candice) Cook Jr, Christopher (Nicolette) Cook, Patrice Cook of Ypsilanti, Michigan; Katrina Sanders MD; Christina Sanders of Washington D.C; Cornelious(Tracy) Douglas of Mount Jackson, Va; Mary Ratley of Baltimore, MD; and siblings Micheal Cook of Denver, Colorado, Donna Cook and Dana Cook of New York; Ronald Cook, Georgia; brothers: Stanley Smith, Detroit Michigan

Rodney (Mina) Hayes, Jamie Hayes, Tony (Wilma) Hayes of Montgomery, Alabama, Mickey Haves, and David Hayes of Calhoun, Alabama; sisters: Shirley Hayes, and Josephine Hayes of Montgomery, Alabama, Linda Hayes of Calhoun Alabama; one aunt: Mary E. Hayes of Mosses Alabama .

Morgan also leaves to cherish his 26 grand-kids and 6 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service for Morgan Cook Sr. is scheduled for 3:00pm at Mountcastle Turch Life Celebration Home in Dale City, Va. Morgan Cook Sr will be laid to rest at Big Union Christian church Cemetery in Hayneville, Alabama at 11:00am on Saturday September 12, 2020.