Kaine visits Greater Prince William Health Center in Dumfries

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine was recently in Dumfries to discuss maternal health.

Kaine’s office provided us this note, and well as the featured image for this post.

From Kaine’s office:

On Thursday, September 3, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine will visit the Greater Prince William Health Center in Dumfries to participate in a socially distant discussion with local organizations, including HealthWorks of Northern Virginia and The Century Foundation, focused on tackling racial and geographic disparities in maternal health.

Kaine has long focused his efforts on addressing racial disparities in maternal health. In July, Kaine introduced the Mothers and Newborns Success Act, bipartisan legislation to tackle racial and geographic inequities in maternal and infant mortality by strengthening support for women both during and after their pregnancies. Kaine has also hosted several roundtables on the topic across Virginia over the past year in Hampton, Oakton, and Lynchburg, as well as cosponsored Senator Harris’s Maternal Care Access and Reducing Emergencies (CARE) Act to create two new grant programs focused on reducing racial disparities in maternal health.