Cash no longer accepted at Prince William County landfill

Cash isn’t an option at the Prince William County Landfill.

Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega writes to residents:

The Prince William County Landfill and other Solid Waste Division facilities continue to operate with restrictions. Only credit or debit cards are currently can be used for payment, as no cash and checks are not accepted at this time. Bulky items and construction debris can only be brought to the Landfill. The Donation Center and donation bins are still unavailable. Both the Landfill and Balls Ford Compost Facility are closed on Sundays. The Solid Waste Division is currently evaluating landfill operations and are working to develop a plan to return to “normal” operations in the fall. However, an exact date for restrictions to be lifted has not yet been determined.

County residents are charged an annual fee in their property tax bills, to be paid whether or not they visit the landfill. However, there are some who would need to pay to access the landfill.

“Some customers most would be commercial, have to pay a fee when they use the landfill or Balls Ford Road,” said solid waste spokeswoman Deborah Campbell. “Many of these customers have accounts, but some have to pay when they come to dispose of the material.”

The no-cash policy is in place to protect workers from contracting the coronavirus, added Campbell.

The landfill is located in the Coles District, at 14811 Dumfries Road at Independent Hill.