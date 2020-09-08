Boy, 15, goes missing while swimming at Falmouth park

7:15 p.m.

Searchers will continue their search for the missing 15-year-old until sunset. They’ll return tomorrow to begin the search again, said Stafford sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz.

1:24 p.m.

A 15-year-old boy went missing while swimming a the Historic Port of Falmouth Park.

The park is located on the Rappahannock River, in Stafford County. Crews from Prince William County have been called to assist in the search.

The boy, who went missing on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, has been identified.

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office has resumed the search at Falmouth Beach for the 15 year old that went underwater yesterday afternoon and never resurfaced. Falmouth Beach parking lot is closed to the public. Please continue your prayers for the young man and his family. pic.twitter.com/RldnDXrrkS — StaffordCoSheriff (@staffcosheriff) September 8, 2020

Multiple people have drowned at the park. The current in the river is near the park is swift, and there are multiple sudden dropoff points on the river bottom that can catch swimmers and waders by surprise, causing them to find themselves in deep water.

A number of fallen branches and rocks on the river bottom make swimming conditions hazerdous.

Recently, Stafford County leaders have debated whether or not to keep the park open to visitors. Located in the flood plain, the park often floods, and the damage regularly cleaned up in order to reopen the park for public use.