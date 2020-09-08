Area boaters spend weekend rallying for Trump

Boaters on the Potomac River spent the Labor Day weekend rallying for President Donald Trump.

On Saturday, September 6, boaters took their “Trump flotilla” to the Aquia Bay in Stafford County, at the confluence of the Aquia Creek and Potomac River. The rally began at 10 a.m. at Hope Springs Marina.

On Sunday, the boaters left the Occoquan River and headed north up the Potomac River to Washington, D.C. to show their support for the president. When boaters returned to the Occoquan River, an afterparty was held at the Harbour Grille in Woodbridge.