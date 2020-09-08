1 dead, another hospitalized after crash in Gainesville

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Prince William County that took the life of a 73-year-old man.

Police tell us:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On September 7 at 9:59PM, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of James Madison Hwy and Lee Hwy in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a crash.

The investigation revealed that the driver of a 1989 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck was traveling southbound on Lee Hwy while the driver of a 2018 Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on James Madison Hwy.

Both vehicles collided at the above intersection as the driver of the Elantra attempted a left turn onto Lee Hwy, crossing paths with the driver of the Chevrolet. Both drivers were transported to area hospitals where the driver of the Chevrolet died as a result of his injuries sustained during the collision.

The driver of the Elantra sustained life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized. Investigators are currently working to determine which vehicle had the right-of-way at the time of the collision.

Investigators are seeking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the crash. Additional information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The deceased driver of the 1989 Chevrolet 1500 was identified as Kelly Wayne SMITH, 73, of Mineral, VA

The driver of the 2018 Hyundai Elantra was identified as a 45-year-old woman of Haymarket

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.