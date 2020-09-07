Tuesday will be partly sunny, with rain returning Wednesday night

Tuesday will be nice, with light wind and a cloud cover.

Tuesday

Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.