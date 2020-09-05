Phillip Lee Waggy passed away on September 1, 2020. He was born on November 16, 1958.

He was the son of the late Cletus and Charlotte (Reynolds) Waggy, who precede him in death. He is also preceded in death by his 2 sisters, Dorrine and Janey, and 2 brothers, Eddie and Perry. He is survived by his brothers David (Marjorie), Gary (Olivia), Norman, and his sister Carol.

He is also survived by his loving wife, Sue Waggy, their dog Cuddles, and their 4 children; Tammy Wilson (Greg) of Altoona, PA, Petie Chumley (Kristelann) of Winchester, VA, Angela Moxley (Walter) of Martinsburg, West Virginia, and Heather Coleman (Fred) of Woodbridge, VA, in addition to 19 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Phillip Waggy enjoyed watching football (Dallas Cowboys), spending time with his family and his dog. He will forever be in our hearts and will be missed dearly.