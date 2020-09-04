Sunny, calm for Labor Day weekend

Overall, a nice and sunny forecast for your Labor Day weekend.

From the National Weather Service:

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 61. North wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 81. North wind around 7 mph.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 58. Light and variable wind.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Labor Day

Sunny, with a high near 85.