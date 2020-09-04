News

Sunny, calm for Labor Day weekend

By Uriah Kiser

Overall, a nice and sunny forecast for your Labor Day weekend.

From the National Weather Service:

Tonight
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 61. North wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 81. North wind around 7 mph.

Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 58. Light and variable wind.

Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Labor Day
Sunny, with a high near 85.

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

    View all posts