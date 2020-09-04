Occoquan kayak ramp opens today, will provide better access to river

A new kayak ramp opens today in

quan.

The ramp, a project that began in 2013 but faced a series of bureaucratic delays, is meant to provide better, no-cost access to the river, especially to those with disabilities.

More from Mayor Earnie Porta:

Located beneath the Route 123 bridge, the ramp was largely funded through a grant the Town sought in 2010 from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. It is believed to be the only free, 24/7, public access ramp on the Occoquan River suitable for people with ambulatory disabilities.

There is some brief instructional signage in place explaining how to use the facility, but essentially it involves placing your kayak or canoe on the launch ramp and then sliding along rollers into the water. Those using a stand up paddle board with fins will not want to use the ramp, but instead will want to walk across the ramp (preferably not stepping on the rollers) and simply launch their board from the river side. Although there is ample space to drop off your kayak, canoe, or stand up paddle board at the entrance to the ramp, there are no dedicated parking spaces for users. Additional explanatory signage will be erected after use is monitored over a period of weeks.

This project has been long in the making and has required persistence and dedication from multiple Town councils and town staff. In addition, it has benefited from the unwavering support of staff members at the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, in particular the original Recreational Trails Program Project Administrator for the grant, Ms. Synthia Waymack.

As a historic riverfront town it has long been hoped that our residents and visitors would someday have free, convenient, recreational public access to our namesake — the Occoquan River. Today we all do!

A formal ribbon-cutting is planned for the fall. In the meantime, please enjoy!