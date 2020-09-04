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I-95/395 E-ZPass Express Lanes closed at start of Labor Day weekend

By Uriah Kiser

4:28 p.m. 

Some entries to the southbound E-ZPass lanes have been opened.

3:11 p.m.

At the start of a busy holiday weekend that marks the end of summer, the I-95 E-Z Pass express lanes sit empty.

A power outage at the Express Lanes’ opearation center in Alexandria that occurred this morning has been named as the culprit.

Power has been restored, but the problem remains.

“It’s back at our operations center building but the critical tech systems used to conduct reversal/reopening are still down. Crews are investigating and working to fix as soon as possible so we can safely reopen. We, Will, send updates via our Twitter as soon as we have ETA on reopening,” says spokesman Micheal McGurk, a spokesman with the express lanes.

The reversible lanes span about 40 miles, from Garrisonville Road in Stafford County to South Eads Street in Arlington. The lanes carry northbound traffic in the morning, then they’re closed for about an hour before the direction is revered to allow southbound traffic onto the lanes.

Two days ago, we told you about scheduled changes to the lanes for the holiday weekend.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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