I-95/395 E-ZPass Express Lanes closed at start of Labor Day weekend

4:28 p.m.

Some entries to the southbound E-ZPass lanes have been opened.

The Lorton entry to the SB 95 Express Lanes is currently opened. Springfield (near Backlick Road) and Alexandria (near Duke Street) will re-open next. — VA Express Lanes (@VAExpressLanes) September 4, 2020

3:11 p.m.

At the start of a busy holiday weekend that marks the end of summer, the I-95 E-Z Pass express lanes sit empty.

We know it's a long weekend and you all are itching to get it started. We apologize for the delay in getting the Express Lanes open SB. We are working as quickly as possible so the Lanes can open safely. Once we have more info on when the Lanes can open we will update. — VA Express Lanes (@VAExpressLanes) September 4, 2020

A power outage at the Express Lanes’ opearation center in Alexandria that occurred this morning has been named as the culprit.

Power has been restored, but the problem remains.

“It’s back at our operations center building but the critical tech systems used to conduct reversal/reopening are still down. Crews are investigating and working to fix as soon as possible so we can safely reopen. We, Will, send updates via our Twitter as soon as we have ETA on reopening,” says spokesman Micheal McGurk, a spokesman with the express lanes.



The reversible lanes span about 40 miles, from Garrisonville Road in Stafford County to South Eads Street in Arlington. The lanes carry northbound traffic in the morning, then they’re closed for about an hour before the direction is revered to allow southbound traffic onto the lanes.

Two days ago, we told you about scheduled changes to the lanes for the holiday weekend.