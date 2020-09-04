For sale: 8071 Montour Heights Drive | Private deck overlooking wooded area

8071 Montour Heights Drive

Gainesville, Va. 20155

Neighborhood: Virginia Oaks

Listing Price: $420,000

This Virginia Oaks townhome is perfect for commuting via 29 and 66. This townhome has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Space on basement level lends itself to multiple uses: Office, Rec Room, Gym, choice is yours.

Large Eat-in Kitchen

Large Formal Living Room with large windows for natural light

Tranquil deck with wooded back yard

Stone’s throw from Gainesville and its restaurants, stores, cinema and boardwalk

For more information, Please call C.C. Bartholomew at 703-282-4800, or visit her website:

ccbartholomew.com.