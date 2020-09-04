For sale: 8071 Montour Heights Drive | Private deck overlooking wooded area

8071 Montour Heights Drive
Gainesville, Va. 20155
Neighborhood: Virginia Oaks
Listing Price: $420,000
This Virginia Oaks townhome is perfect for commuting via 29 and 66. This townhome has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Space on basement level lends itself to multiple uses: Office, Rec Room, Gym, choice is yours.
Large Eat-in Kitchen
Large Formal Living Room with large windows for natural light
Tranquil deck with wooded back yard
Stone’s throw from Gainesville and its restaurants, stores, cinema and boardwalk
For more information, Please call C.C. Bartholomew at 703-282-4800, or visit her website:
ccbartholomew.com.