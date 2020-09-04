Dumfries man wins $1 million in Virginia Lottery

James Marsden, of Dumfries, collected $1 million after taxes from the Virginia Lottery after playing the Bank-A-Million game.
More from a press release by the Virginia Lottery:
The Dumfries man matched the winning numbers in the August 22 drawing to win the top prize of $1 million after taxes. He bought his ticket at Minnieville Shell, located at 13890 Noblewood Plaza in Woodbridge.
The winning numbers were 9-18-23-31-33-40. The Bonus Ball number was 8, but he didn’t need it to win the top prize. He selected his numbers using important dates.
The top prizes in Bank a Million ($1 million, $500,000 and $250,000) are calculated so that winners actually receive the prize amount after federal and state tax withholdings. In addition, the store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling the winning ticket.