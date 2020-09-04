News

1 hospitalized in Prince William, coronavirus testing continues

By Uriah Kiser
U.S. Senator Mark Warner visits the Greater Prince William Health Center on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. [Photo: Prince William Health District]

Coronavirus testing continues at multiple sites in and around Prince William County, to include Haymarket, Dale City, Manassas, Dumfries, and Woodbridge.

As of today, there are 64 reported cases of people with the virus in in the health district, and one person is hospitlized, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

From Prince William County:

Please note there is no testing scheduled for Monday, September 7, due to the Labor Day Holiday. Free COVID-19 Testing is available for anyone who lives or works in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park. Participants must provide their full name, telephone number, and a home or work address in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park to obtain COVID testing and receive the results. Here is a list of the upcoming testing sites and locations. All sites can accommodate drive-thru or walk-up testing. To ensure you receive a test please arrive at the site as close as possible to the start time and ensure you are in line by the time posted below. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at each site.

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

James S. Long Regional Park

4603 James Madison Hwy.

Haymarket, VA 20169

Start Time 8:30 AM

Be in Line by 10:30 AM

 

Cloverdale Park

15150 Cloverdale Rd

Dale City, VA 22193

Start Time 1:30 PM

Be in Line By 3:30 PM

 

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Dumfries-Triangle Rescue Squad Facility

3800 Graham Park Rd.

Triangle, VA 22172

Start Time 1:30 PM

Be in Line By 3:30 PM

 

Metz Middle School

9950 Wellington Rd.

Manassas, VA 20110

Start Time 5:30 PM

Be in Line By 7 PM

 

Thursday, September 10, 2020

Cloverdale Park

15150 Cloverdale Rd.

Dale City, VA 22193

Start Time 8:30 AM

Be in Line By 10:30 AM

 

Woodbridge Senior Center

13850 Church Hill Dr.

Woodbridge, VA 22191

Start Time 1:30 PM

Be in Line by 3:30 PM

 

Friday, September 11, 2020

Splashdown Water Park

7500 Ben Lomond Park Rd.

Manassas, VA 20109

Start Time 1:30 PM

Be in Line By 3:30 PM

 

Woodbridge Senior Center

13850 Church Hill Dr.

Woodbridge, VA 22191

Start Time 5:30 PM

Be in Line By 7 PM

Saturday, September 12, 2020

Yorkshire Elementary School

7601 Old Centreville Rd.

Manassas, VA 20111

Start Time 8:30 AM

Be in Line By 11:30 AM

More information about testing and the county’s response to COVID-19 is available atpwcgov.org/COVID19.

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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