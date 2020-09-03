Stafford crime report: DUI arrest made at commuter lot

Mine Road Commuter Lot, 8/31, 10:06 p.m. Deputy F.C. O’Neill observed a vehicle parked and running in the commuter lot. He approached the vehicle and noticed the driver was slumped over against the driver’s door with a half-empty wine bottle in her lap.

The driver was identified as Yanci Campos Castillo, 36, of Stafford. Castillo had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. She was arrested for DUI and a search warrant for blood was executed. Castillo was charged with DUI second offense in five to ten years and refusal.

She was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,000 secure bond.