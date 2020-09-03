Palmer Christopher DeMeo was born in Waltham, Massachussetts on December 19, 1931. He passed away at the age of 88 years old on September 1, 2020. Palmer recently celebrated 56 years of marriage with his wife Emilia Demeo on August 1, 2020. Palmer and Emilia met in Washington, D.C. and have been residents of Dale City, Virginia since 1966. Palmer is the proud father of Palmer Demeo, Jr., Marisa Demeo, and Priscilla Demeo. Palmer is preceded in death by his parents, Palmer and Concetta Demeo, and sister Marianne Gonzalez. He is survived by his sister Rita MacDonald.

Palmer was a strong advocate for education for himself and his family. He was a graduate of Georgetown University where he majored in mathematics and physics. He then went on to take further coursework in electrical engineering at Catholic University and law at Boston University. In his career, Palmer was a role model of hard work and dedication. He served in the United States Army. He then worked 31 years as a Patent Examiner at the United States Patent and Trademark Office. His area of expertise was in electronics. Palmer developed many special friendships with his colleagues at the patent office and they maintained their strong connection throughout the years after retirement through “The Lunch Bunch” gatherings. Palmer truly enjoyed working in the field of patents so after retiring, he continued working as a Patent Agent throughout the rest of his life. He was glad to help many clients turned friends obtain patents for their inventions. After years of helping others with their patents, Palmer finally decided to pursue getting a patent for his own invention. Recently in March 2020, he was proud to say he was awarded a patent for his garment invention.

Palmer enjoyed many hobbies and interests. He was a loyal fan of his three favorite sports teams: The Washington Football Team, Washington Nationals Baseball Team, and his alma mater’s Georgetown Hoyas Basketball Team. Palmer loved being in the yard. He was always working on gardening projects including planting beautiful flowers and growing various foods such as tomatoes or figs. Palmer also enjoyed feeding the birds and watching all the birds that visited the yard. Palmer was an avid bridge player and he would frequent up to four games a week throughout the area where he developed many friendships with his bridge partners. At home, Palmer never missed watching his favorite show of Jeopardy every night.

Palmer loved to travel and explore many places around the world on vacations with his family. He especially enjoyed many trips to Italy to sightsee throughout the country, visit family, and to see the area where his parents were from, Castellonorato and Penitro in Formia, Italy. He enjoyed many fun large Italian gatherings with his family here in the states as well as Canada. Palmer was proud of his Italian culture and frequently attended local events with the Sons of Italy, National Italian American Foundation, and Casa Italiana.

Palmer was faithful in the Catholic church. He and his wife Emilia were founding members and longtime parishioners at Holy Family Catholic Church in Dale City. Palmer also enjoyed celebrating many special Italian masses and events at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Washington, D.C.

A visitation will be held at 11:00 am and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Dale City, Virginia. Interment will follow at Fairfax Memorial Park cemetery in Fairfax, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the following: Holy Family Catholic Church (Dale City, Virginia), Holy Rosary Catholic Church (Washington, D.C.) , SOME (So Others Might Eat- Washington, D.C.), and the American Heart Association.