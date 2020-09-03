Long Bridge project reaches milestone, would double passenger train service

Virginia is one step closer to running more passenger trains across the Potomac River.
State officials announced today the completion of an environmental study for a new Long Bridge that would replace the current bridge over the Potomac River, linking Virginia with Washington, D.C. The new bridge is the worst railroad bottleneck on the east coast, would allow Amtrak to double the number of trains it runs, as well as allow Virginia Railway Express to run its commuter trains later on weekdays, and on weekends.
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The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) and the District of Columbia Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced today the conclusion of the environmental planning process for the Long Bridge rail project. This marks a major milestone in the planning process for the new rail and pedestrian/bicycle bridges that will span the Potomac River and opens the door for the final engineering design, financing, and construction of Long Bridge.
“A new bridge across the Potomac River represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make the rail system work better for everyone along the entire East Coast,” said Virginia Governor Ralph Northam. “The project has passed an important milestone, thanks to close collaboration between Virginia, D.C., and the private sector. We are all excited about bringing easier and faster mobility to commuters and travelers.”
The completion of the combined Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) and Records of Decision (ROD) is key for the advancement of the Long Bridge project, and its completion demonstrates the cooperation among the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), DRPT, DDOT, CSX, and the National Park Service (NPS).
Owned and operated by CSX, the existing Long Bridge is the only railroad bridge connecting Virginia to the District of Columbia and is one of the most significant passenger and freight rail choke points along the entire east coast. Under normal circumstances, the bridge functions at 98% capacity during peak periods, preventing the District, Virginia, and Maryland from increasing passenger and commuter rail service for their communities.
The expanded Long Bridge will enable Virginia to double its state-supported Amtrak passenger rail service, significantly increase Virginia Railway Express (VRE) commuter rail service by 2030, and make way for potential future run-through commuter rail service connecting Virginia and Maryland.
The new, Virginia-owned, two-track bridge will be built across the Potomac River adjacent to the CSX freight bridge and will be dedicated exclusively to passenger and commuter rail. Through the separation of passenger and freight rail, the new bridge will also reduce congestion and improve fluidity for CSX and its customers. This additional efficiency is expected to translate to increased freight rail, removing an additional 1 million trucks from Virginia and District roadways each year.
In addition to rail congestion relief, the Long Bridge project will create a new, independent pedestrian and bicycle bridge crossing of the Potomac River between the Mount Vernon Trail, Crystal City, and the monumental core of the District of Columbia.
The FEIS and ROD also make the Long Bridge project eligible for additional federal financing opportunities. Initial cost estimates for the bridge project comprise nearly $1.9 billion of the $3.7 billion total cost of the Transforming Rail in Virginia initiative, financed through local, regional, state, and federal sources, including a $944 million partnership with Amtrak.