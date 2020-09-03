Long Bridge project reaches milestone, would double passenger train service

Virginia is one step closer to running more passenger trains across the Potomac River.

State officials announced today the completion of an environmental study for a new Long Bridge that would replace the current bridge over the Potomac River, linking Virginia with Washington, D.C. The new bridge is the worst railroad bottleneck on the east coast, would allow Amtrak to double the number of trains it runs, as well as allow Virginia Railway Express to run its commuter trains later on weekdays, and on weekends.

More from the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation: