Update: Carjacking suspect in custody following second theft

6:30 p.m.

The suspect in a series of carjackings in the Manassas area is now in custody. Prince William police said a man carjacked another vehicle in the Manassas area today and fled into Fairfax County where he was arrested. The arrest comes after a woman was carjacked in Prince William County yesterday while waiting for roadside assistance to fix a flat tire.

*UPDATE: Ref the #carjacking in #Manassas reported in today's police brief; #PWCPD have charged Robert M. REDFERN, 41, in connection to the incident. The suspect was arrested today by @FairfaxCountyPD after stealing another vehicle in Manassas and fleeing into Fairfax County. https://t.co/CuhHtybXA8 pic.twitter.com/x0AY2Pbov0 — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) September 2, 2020

3:15 p.m.

A woman was carjacked in Prince William County on Tuesday afternoon while waiting for help to arrive to fix a flat tire.

From Prince William police:

Carjacking – On September 1 at 3:33PM, officers responded to the area of Bull Run Rd and Yorkshire Ln in Manassas (20111) to investigate a carjacking. The victim, a 44-year-old woman, reported to police that she was driving in the above area when her vehicle sustained a flat tire. As the victim was waiting for assistance, she was approached by an unknown man who physically assaulted her before taking the vehicle. As the suspect fled the area in the vehicle, the victim was dragged a short distance. The victim reported minor injuries. The vehicle was located a short time later in the area of Mathis Ave in Manassas City. Officers, with assistance from Manassas City police and Manassas Park police, searched the area for the suspect who was not located. A vehicle camera in the area caught an image of the suspect. The identity of the suspect remains unknown. The investigation continues. Suspect Description: White male, between 30-45 years of age, 5’11” with a medium build and full beard Last seen wearing a green long sleeve shirt, dark pants, dark shoes, and a black hat

In other police news, police are searching for a man who fired shots into a house in Dumfries.

From Prince William police: