Was born on February 26, 1975 and was a lifelong resident of Cherry Hill/Dumfries VA died on August 31, 2020 at his residence. Ralph is survived by his father Ralph D. George, his two sisters Missy Hylton, Raquel George-Wilson, his son Ralph E. George and his wife Sharon. Ralph is preceded in death by his mother Lois Lee George and half-brother Frankie Liming.

Ralph was a skilled carpenter working in the construction industry for 25 years. In his time off, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

There will be a graveside ceremony held on Tuesday September 8, 2020, beginning at 12:00 pm at Stonewall Memory Gardens, 12004 Lee Hwy. Manassas, VA 20109