Prince William parks to offer daycare at Ben Lomond, Chinn

While school buildings in Prince William Count are closed to students, the county’s parks and recreation division will offer a daycare program for children outside Manassas, and in Woodbridge.

Prince William County Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega writes to her constituents:

Starting Tuesday, September 8th, Prince William County’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism will offer partial and full-day care service. Daytime care will be provided for students in grades K through 8th at the Chinn Aquatics and Fitness Center and the Pat White Center at Ben Lomond. Daytime care for pre-school children age three from pre-K will be offered at the Sharron Baucom Dale City Recreation Center.

Rates range from $68 to $135 weekly for school-age children and $93 to $110 for preschool-age children.

The registration deadline for the first week’s session is Thursday, September 3rd. Parents are encouraged to register soon and space is limited.

For more information about daycare options for grades K-8.

For more information about preschool options.