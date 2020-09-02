Poilce continue to seek leads after body found in back of wrecked van

Investigators say the body of a man found in the back of a van most likely was killed as a result of a traffic crash.

Virginia State Police tell us:

The investigation remains ongoing into the death of a Fairfax County man following a traffic crash in Prince William County last week. As the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Fairfax Field Office continues to follow up on leads related to the case, investigators are still asking for anyone who witnessed the crash and/or has information on the driver of the tractor-trailer involved in the crash to contact us by phone at 703-803-2676 or by email at [email protected].

The two-vehicle traffic crash occurred at 2:25 a.m. on Thursday (Aug. 27) on Interstate 95 near Exit 160 for Route 123/Occoquan Lake Ridge. A white, full-size Chevrolet work van was traveling south on I-95 when it ran into the back of a tractor-trailer that was pulling into the travel lane from the right shoulder. The tractor-trailer left the scene and continued southbound on I-95.

The driver of the van, an adult male from Prince William County, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. After the scene was cleared, Delmer Reniery Flores-Canaca, 26, of Springfield, Va., was found deceased in the back cargo area of the van. His remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination, autopsy and positive identification. At this stage of the investigation, it is believed that Flores-Canaca died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The criminal investigation remains ongoing and no charges have been placed at this time.