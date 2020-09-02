I-95, 395 express lanes schedule changed for Labor Day weekend

The schedule for the Interstate 95 and 395 E-ZPass Express Lanes will change for the Labor Day holiday weekend
The reversible lanes will be opened for northbound traffic for the Labor Day holiday. There will also be changes afterward that were made to accommodate for late-summer travelers.
More in a press release from Transurban:
The reversal schedule on the Express Lanes will change on Labor Day to accommodate travel for the holiday.
On Monday, Sept. 7, there will be no reversal and the Lanes will remain northbound.
Additionally, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, the early reversal for summer will end. The 95/395 Express Lanes will again start to reverse at 11 a.m. instead of 10:30 a.m.