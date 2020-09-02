CDC: 94% of deaths attributed to coronavirus had ‘contributing causes’

The majority of people who have died of the coronavirus were already suffering from poor health.

Prince William County Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega writes to her constituents:

Ninety-four percent of Americans who died from COVID-19 had other “types of health conditions and contributing causes” in addition to the virus, according to a new CDC report.

Using provisional data on coronavirus-related deaths from the week ending Feb. 1 through Aug. 22, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluded last week that “for 6 percent of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned.” For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death, the report said.

Respiratory conditions such as influenza and pneumonia, respiratory failure and respiratory arrest, as well as circulatory conditions such as hypertensive diseases, cardiac arrest, and heart failure are on the list. Other conditions included sepsis, diabetes, renal failure, and Alzheimer’s disease.

The counts are based on death certificates.