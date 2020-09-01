Poilce continue search for suspect wanted in stabbing outside 7-Eleven

Police continue to seek leads on a case that involved a stabbing outside of a 7-Eleven store in Manassas.

Police tell us:

On July 25, 2020 at approximately 9:57 p.m., officers of the Manassas City Police Department responded to 9056 Liberia Avenue (7-Eleven) for a report of a stabbing. The investigation revealed the victim and suspect were involved in a verbal altercation inside the business.

The altercation continued outside the store where the suspect stabbed the victim with an unknown object. The suspect fled prior to officer arrival. The victim was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 30-40 years-of-age, with a beard and long braids. He was last seen wearing a Golden State Warriors jersey and driving a silver Dodge sedan.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Manassas City Police Department at (703) 257-8000.