Government offices, courts to close on Labor Day

Government buildings and courts across the region will be closed on September 7 in observance of Labor Day.

Starting in Prince William County, additional county facilities, such as the landfill and libraries, will have altered operating hours.

More in a press release:

All Prince William County Government offices will close on Sept. 7 in observance of Labor Day. Additional Labor Day closings include: The Prince William County Landfill and the Balls Ford Road Yard Waste Composting Facility will close at 2 p.m. Sept. 7 and reopen Sept. 8. All Prince William County Library branches will close for contact-free holds pick up from Sept. 5 through Sept. 7 and reopen Sept. 8. Full-service library branches at Bull Run, Chinn Park, Haymarket Gainesville, Montclair and Potomac, which allow a limited number of visits by appointment, will also close from Sept. 5 through Sept.7 and reopen on Sept. 8. Prince William County Courts will close on Sept. 7.

In Stafford County: