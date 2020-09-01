Government offices, courts to close on Labor Day

Government buildings and courts across the region will be closed on September 7 in observance of Labor Day.
Starting in Prince William County, additional county facilities, such as the landfill and libraries, will have altered operating hours.
More in a press release:
All Prince William County Government offices will close on Sept. 7 in observance of Labor Day.
Additional Labor Day closings include:
The Prince William County Landfill and the Balls Ford Road Yard Waste Composting Facility will close at 2 p.m. Sept. 7 and reopen Sept. 8.
All Prince William County Library branches will close for contact-free holds pick up from Sept. 5 through Sept. 7 and reopen Sept. 8.
Full-service library branches at Bull Run, Chinn Park, Haymarket Gainesville, Montclair and Potomac, which allow a limited number of visits by appointment, will also close from Sept. 5 through Sept.7 and reopen on Sept. 8.
Prince William County Courts will close on Sept. 7.
In Stafford County:
The Regional Landfill and Belman Road Recycling Center in Fredericksburg will be closed on Monday, September 7, 2020.
The General District Court, Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, and Circuit Court will be closed on Monday, September 7, 2020.
All offices of the Rappahannock Area Health District will be closed on Monday, September 7, 2020.
Fire and Rescue Information (540) 658-4400
Emergency 9-1-1
Sheriff’s Office Information (540) 658-4400
Emergency 9-1-1
Magistrate (540) 659-2968
All parks will be open as regularly scheduled 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.