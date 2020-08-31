Woodbridge man dies in I-95 crash in Lorton

A deadly three-vehicle crash in Fairfax County is being investigated by Virginia State Police. The crash occurred on Interstate 95 in Lorton, after the driver of a 2001 Honda Civic lost control of the vehicle.

More in a press release:

“At 5:55 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 29), Virginia State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash in Fairfax County. The crash occurred on Interstate 95 at the 163 mile marker.

A 2001 Honda Civic was traveling north on I-95 when its driver lost control, ran off the right side of the interstate and struck the rear of a tractor-trailer stopped on the shoulder. The impact of the crash caused the Honda to spin around into the travel lane and collide with a 2016 Nissan Titan pulling a U-Haul trailer.

The driver of the Honda, Javier Alejan Martinez-Andrade, 30, of Woodbridge, Va., was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the Honda. He died at the scene.

Neither the driver of the tractor-trailer – an adult male from New Jersey – nor the driver of the Nissan – an adult male from Hampton, Va., – was injured in the crash.

The tractor-trailer was stopped on the shoulder due to a mechanical issue. The Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety Team troopers responded to the scene to assist with the crash investigation, which remains ongoing.”