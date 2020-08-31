Wolf-dog owners who seek to build attraction, kennel more animals denied

Stafford County’s Board of Zoning Appeals voted to deny a special exception that would allow a homeowner to house 10 or more wolf-dogs at his property.

The move also put on hold plans for an animal attraction on the nearly 30-acre property nestled between muitiple residential neighborhoods.

Before they voted, however, there was confusion among board members as to why the case came before the zoning appeals board.

John and Cindy Grove, the owners of Lupine Grove, the planned wolf-dog attraction, applied for a special exception from the county to operate the commercial kennel at their home on Quarterhorse Lane in the Rock Hill section of Stafford County. The permit would have allowed them to add to the eight wolf-dogs already on their property.

The dogs are a hybrid breed of animal — wolves mated with dogs — that are violent animals known to kill. The Groves keep their dogs behind electrified fences, in similar enclosures found at a zoo, the couple told the Board of Zoning Appeals.

The Groves told the Board of Zoning Appeals they also envision allowing customers access to a series of walking trails on the property, as well as developing a large viewing platform or education center on the property so that customers may learn more about the animals.

Without proper training, the Groves said, the animals are violent. “We could teach people if they really knew what it tkaes to make it happen, to keep them safe, to build containment that is escape proof, that would help the breed,” Grove said.

Stafford County, along with and Prince William and Fairfax counties ban wolves under its “exotic animal” laws. Neighboring Fredericksburg bans both wolves and wolf-dogs from the city.

Grove told the zoning board that one of his dogs is 87% wolf and that he keeps them in an enclosure similar to what a zoo would use to house a dangerous animal, complete with electric fencing. “Our enclosures exceed what the USDA requires for zoo animals,” John Grove said.

Last year, the Board of Supervisors voted to define a commercial kennel as 10 or more animals. On the county’s website, however, the rules say a commercial kennel has six or more animals.

The Board of Zoning Appeals questioned why the county asked it to review a case for a commercial kennel when it sounded like the Groves wanted to build an events center, complete with parties. More than 200 people have already visited the Groves home to see the dogs

“Yes, we like to party,” John Grove told the zoning board members when asked about a planned “howl at the moon” party he was planning at this home.

“Why is the county requiring this permit for this case,” asked Steven Apicella, who its on the zoning appeals board. “What they’re asking for is beyond the scope of a kennel.”

Residents from neighboring Lake Arrowhead, a community of 483 homes, opposed Lupine Grove citing fears of the animals, as well as a parking lot for the facility that the Groves had initailly planned to build on land they acquired this summer off Boundary Drive. The Groves withdrew that plan after they learned current zoning on the property would prohibit them from buidling the lot, so, instead, the Groves told the zoning board they plan to build a house.

The decision by the Board of Zoning appeals prevents the Groves from applying for the kennel exception for at least a year. The Groves lost their bid a 6-1 vote, with Board Chair Heather Stelf dissenting.