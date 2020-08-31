Truck hauling autos overturns near Quantico

5:06 p.m.

The truck has been uprighted. No injuries reported. Traffic getting by on the left shoulder.

4:52 p.m.

Crews are now working to lift the overturned truck back onto its wheels.

Fire crews have worked to contain oil that spilled from the truck onto the highway and onto Interstate Drive, which runs parallel to the highway.

Prince William fire crews tell us there was so much oil, a damming operation has been set up on Inn Street, near the main entrance to Quantico Marine Corps Base.

From Prince William fire and rescue:

Units responded for a tractor trailer car hauler overturned wit approximately 15 vehicles. Arriving found a large quantity of oil draining off the interstate towards Inn Street and a waterway. All vehicles, fuel tanks intact with various fluids only coming from the tractor. Runoff contained with hand tools and damming operation on Inn Street.

4:28 p.m.

A tractor-trailer hauling automobiles overturned on Interstate 95.

Fire and rescue crews and Virginia State Police were called to the 149 milt post at Quantico when the truck crashed while traveling on I-95 south north.

It’s unclear if anyone is injured. Crews are working mop up oil that was reported to be leaking from the truck.

Traffic is getting by in the far left lane.

More as we have it.