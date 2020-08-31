This week’s construction hot spots in Fredericksburg, Stafford

Here is a look at this week’s construction hot spots in the Fredericksburg and Stafford County area according to the Virginia Department of Transportation:

I-95 Southbound

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure. Crews will be installing work zone barrier for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Exit 136 (Centerport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17) FULL STOPS

Monday – Thursday, 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. I-95 will be reduced to a single lane, with intermittent full traffic stops on I-95 southbound for up to 30 minutes between midnight and 3 a.m. early Tuesday through and early Thursday. Crews will be moving a crane for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 136 (Centerport Parkway)

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Tuesday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Alternating, single lane closures at various locations between the two interchanges for construction activities as part of the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project and the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Stafford County

Route 1 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure on Route 1 northbound at the Potomac Creek bridge replacement project site, which is located between Centreport Parkway and Potomac Creek Lane.

Route 3 (Kings Highway)

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Mowing. Motorists should slow down and stay alert for mobile single lane closures on Route 3 between Ferry Road and Cool Springs Road.

Route 17 Southbound

Monday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure on Route 17 southbound between Short Street and Sanford Drive for paving work as part of the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Route 218 (White Oak Road)

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Milling and paving. Expect travel delays. One-way, alternating traffic on White Oak Road directed by a flagging crew near Route 606 (Ferry Road). The mobile work zone will proceed west towards the Cool Springs/Deacon Road intersection. Motorists may experience a temporary rough driving surface on the milled sections.

Route 608 (Brooke Road)

Monday – Wednesday, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Drainage pipe repair. One-way, alternating traffic between Andrew Chapel Road and Patty Lane.

Route 628 (Ramoth Church Road)

Monday – Wednesday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Drivers should expect delays on Ramoth Church Road between the I-95 overpass to just prior to the Route 630 (Courthouse Road) intersection to allow crews to place shoulder stone.

Route 630 (Courthouse Road) and Hospital Center Boulevard

Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closures on Courthouse Road and Hospital Center Boulevard between Route 1 and Austin Ridge Drive. Crews will be taking soil samples as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Old Courthouse Road

Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closures on Old Courthouse Road between Route 1 and Hospital Center Boulevard. Crews will be taking soil samples as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Wyche Road

Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane and turn lane closures on Wyche Road at the Hospital Center Boulevard and Courthouse Road intersection. Crews will be taking soil samples as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

City of Fredericksburg

William Street

New Traffic Pattern and Speed Limit. Be alert for a new 25 mph speed limit on westbound William Street between College Avenue and the Blue and Gray Parkway. Also, a new traffic pattern is in place. Weather permitting, crews were scheduled to install new pavement markings to reduce westbound William Street to a single travel lane between College Avenue and Blue and Gray Parkway.

William Street Paving

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Milling, patching and paving to resurface William Street between Route 3 (Blue and Gray Parkway) and College Avenue. Expect mobile single lane closures overnight. Work will continue weekly into September as crews resurface William Street between Route 3 and Washington Avenue and apply new pavement markings. City of Fredericksburg Public Works Department project.