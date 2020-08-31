Suspect named in string of thefts in thefts that began online

Police in Prince William County said a Stafford County told online sellers he was interested in buying, and then he stole their stuff.

More from police:

Grand Larcenies – On August 27, 2020, detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureauvidentified a suspect sought in connection to multiple larcenies and an attempted larceny in the Woodbridge and Dumfries areas of Prince William County between May 2019 and February 2020. The investigation revealed that the victims posted items for sale on various social media applications and were contacted by an unknown person, later identified as the accused, who expressed interest in purchasing the property.

While meeting at the agreed upon location, the accused would take the property for sale and flee on foot. No force or weapon was displayed during the incidents. In one incident, no property was taken. The victims contacted the police after the encounter to report cell phones and other electronic devices were taken.

On August 27, following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Reco Chadon FABIN Jr. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful. Wanted: [Photo from January 2020]

Reco Chadon FABIN Jr., 20, of the 100 block of Grosvenor Ln. in Stafford Described as a black male, 5’10”, 155lbs., with black hair and brown eyes Wanted for 19 counts of grand larceny and 1 count of attempted grand larceny