Montclair library, VFW, Elks Lodge to serve as locations for food drive

A Prince William County resident aims to collect food for the homeless.

From Natan Inlow, of Woodbridge:

I am partnered up with a few officers at the Moose Lodge and the VFW Post 1503 to bring a local food drive to our area. In this crisis food shortages are hitting high marks as many families and children become homeless or have no income for food. I’ve seen the negative effects of this crisis first hand in our neighborhoods. I have lived in this area my entire life and want to start off making changes to our community. I want to create food drives, blood drives, animal adoption days, retirement assistance, environmental programs to NOVA.

Starting small from September 7th to September 12th, I am hosting a quarterly food drive at four locations for drop off. All locations will be open during their regular scheduled hours with no contact enforced.

The Montclair Community Library , Moose Lodge (on Cardinal Drive in Woodbridge), VFW Post 1503 (Dale City) and the Elks Lodge (Dale City). Very local towards the western side of the county, but in the future hoping to branch out more as I develop more contacts and relationships.

ACTS is looking for almost anything non perishables consider the following list:

• Canned beans

• Canned corn

• Canned tuna

• Canned fruit

• Canned tomatoes

• Canned tomato sauce

• Canned soup

• Box mac and cheese

• Brown rice or White Rice

• Peanut butter

• Honey

• Boxed cereal

• Nuts

• Shelf stable milk

• Canned green beans

• Quinoa

• Rolled Oats