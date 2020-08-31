K9, drone used to locate suspect following vehicle chase

Stafford County sherriff’s deputies used spike strips to stop a Washington, D.C. following a vehicle chase.

The Stafford sheriff’s office tell us:

On August 29th at approximately 4:59 p.m., Deputy A.I. Assur observed a Kia Sorento exit the America’s Best Value Inn onto Warrenton Road and fail to yield to traffic. The deputy activated his emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop at the Excel Inn and Suites, when the suspect made an abrupt U-turn and accelerated in front of the hotel. The suspect pulled back onto Warrenton Road and proceeded northbound toward the commuter lot. He then ran a red light and made a U-turn to head back southbound on Warrenton Road toward I-95. The suspect proceeded through several traffic lights and accelerated onto I-95 North. The suspect continued at a high rate of speed on the Interstate with several law enforcement vehicles behind him. During the pursuit, the suspect threw a bag containing suspected controlled substances from the window. This bag was recovered by Deputy J.A. Mangan, III. As the pursuit reached mile marker 140, Deputy R.K. Pinkard deployed stop sticks which deflated the two driver’s side tires of the suspect vehicle. The suspect continued to drive on the rims and was using all three lanes of the Interstate to try and maintain control of the vehicle. Deputy J.E. Alford used this opportunity to conduct the PIT maneuver which caused the suspect vehicle to spin into the guardrail. As the vehicle came to rest against the guardrail, the suspect fled into the wood line toward Jefferson Davis Highway. Deputies set up a perimeter and utilized a K-9 and the Unmanned Aircraft System team to locate the suspect. At approximately 8:59 p.m. the Emergency Communications Center received a tip that the suspect was in the area of Aquia Town Center. Deputy B.U. Demirci and his K-9 partner Titan responded to this area. K-9 Titan was able to locate and apprehend the suspect in the tall grass near I-95 and Garrisonville Road. The suspect was identified as Charles King, 34, of Washington D.C. He was subsequently charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, felony eluding, reckless driving and no operator’s license. King was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

A tractor-trailer driver faces brandishing charges after an incident at a truck wash near Fredericksburg.

More from the Stafford sheriff’s office:

On August 30th at approximately 2:23 p.m., deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of the Blue Beacon Truck Wash at 61 South Gateway Drive. Deputy B.W. Gildea learned that a suspect in a tractor trailer had brandished a handgun at another patron after a dispute inside the business. The suspect was annoyed over how long it was taking for the victim to move his vehicle through the line. A witness stopped his car in front of the tractor trailer and told the suspect not to leave and to wait for law enforcement. Instead, the suspect used his tractor trailer to push the car out of the way and proceeded onto Warrenton Road. Deputy Gildea located the suspect on the shoulder of Warrenton Road near I-95. The suspect was identified as Primus Davis, 49, of Manassas.

Davis was arrested for felony hit and run and brandishing. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,000 secure bond.

Woman suspected of making off with a shopping cart of items from a Stafford County Walmart, the sheriff’s office says:

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the pictured suspect in reference to a larceny which occurred at the Walmart located at 125 Washington Square Plaza in Stafford, VA on August 23, 2020 between 9:15pm and 10:10pm. The suspect is described as a black female in her 20’s, with long black curly hair in a bun, approximately 5’5” to 5’7”, slender build, wearing a white tank top, black pants with ”Ocean City” written on the left pant leg, red socks and red shoes. The suspect was observed at the self checkout register scanning a Kool-Aid packet and placing unscanned items into her shopping bag. The suspect scanned items totaling $45.41 but left the store with a full shopping cart of items worth $288.56. The suspect was seen in an early 2000 Silver Toyota Camry.

A suspected drunken driver hit a parked car, while another a hit a tree, the Stafford sheriff’s office tell us:

Garrisonville Road/Puller Place 8/28, 7:29 a.m. Deputy Abramaitys responded to this location after a witness reported a vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic on Garrisonville Road and struck a parked car on Puller Place. The driver was identified as Thomas Ottney, 58, of Catlett. Ottney was unsteady on his feet and had a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath. He was arrested for DUI fourth offense in ten years, driving after forfeiture of license and drinking while driving. Ottney was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. 600 Block of Eskimo Hill Road, 8/29, 3:13 a.m. Sergeant J.P. Aubry responded to a single vehicle accident in this area. He observed a Honda Civic had left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was identified as Kimberley Ross, 31, of Stafford. Field sobriety tests were administered

Windshield shattered, the Stafford sheriff’s office tell us::