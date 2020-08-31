Fredericksburg accepts two new sculptures into city collection

Fredericksburg will receive two new sculptures into the City’s public art inventory. The City Council accepted theses pieces at its August 24 meeting.

More from a city press release:

The two donated works are “Three Musketeers” by Michael Bednar and “Re:Aman” by Anthony Heinz May. Both of these sculptures were installed in October 2019 as part of the Fredericksburg Arts Commission’s Public Sculpture Program.

Since 2016, the Fredericksburg Arts Commission has selected six self-supporting, outdoor public sculptures to be displayed in prominent locations in Fredericksburg for eleven months. Funding for the current installation October 2019 through September 2020 was provided by the Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority, Mary Washington Healthcare, and Rappahannock Development Group.

The works are located at Fall Hill Ave & Village Lane, Wolfe Street & Kenmore Avenue, Train Station, Heritage Trail at Old Mill Park, Dixon Park and Mary Washington Healthcare Campus. Designed to be visible for all who pass by, people have often been seen admiring and photographing these artworks.

The program director, Mr. Preston Thayer, worked with the two creator artists who offered to donate their works to the City. “Re:Aman” will remain along the Heritage Trail near the entrance to Old Mill Park. “Three Musketeers” will be moved from Dixon Park to the Wolfe Street Triangle in September.

A new piece that was selected for the new, fifth year of the Public Sculpture Project will be placed at Dixon Park in October. Thayer stated in the press release, “the works have low maintenance requirements, and are offered at a good time for the City. Sited as they are at trails and parks — some of the City’s most used assets during the Covid-19 pandemic – our outdoor sculptures provide a sense of excitement and ‘place’ while encouraging safe physical activity.?”