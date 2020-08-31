Crews search for missing boater in Fredericksburg

Crews continue to search the Rappahannock River for a boater who went missing from the area of the Fredericksburg City Dock on Sunday.

Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries tells us:

Two kayaks were launching from the Fredericksburg City Docks around 3-4p yesterday when the current took the boats quickly downstream. One boater went out to try to help the other boater when the boats collided and the man fell overboard. He was able to get back to his kayak but wasn’t able to stay up for long.

Located at the end of Sophia Street in Downtown Fredericksburg, City Dock is open to boaters and fishers 24 hours a day.

We’ll update this post when more information becomes available.