Coronavirus cases trending higher in Rappahannock District

The number of coronavirus cases continues to grow in the Rappahannock Region.

As of Monday, there were 25 new cases for a total of 4,450 reported cases since the pandemic began in March. While no one in the region is hospitalized right now, a total of 348 people have been to a hospital with the disease, and 62 have died.

Spotsylvania County has been the most deaths at 38, followed by Stafford at 10.

The number of reported cases has now surpassed levels now seen since June.

In mid-July, Spotsylvania overtook Stafford County and became the jurisdictions with the most coronavirus cases in the health district, which also includes King George and Caroline counties, and Fredericksburg City.